Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'

In case you were unaware, Amazon's "All or Nothing" sports-documentary franchise went behind the scenes of the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles, tracking them from training camp to the end of the season. The series will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 7.

The folks at Amazon were kind enough to send me an advance copy of episodes 1-4. I watched them, and below, I'll give a bunch of random thoughts on the series, in no particular order. You should know that there are spoilers below, so if you like to "go in fresh" like Frank Costanza, then you should stop reading right now.





The Eagles should hire Lane Johnson to be the offensive coordinator.

After DeSean Jackson toasted Washington for two deep touchdowns Week 1, Johnson remarked on the sideline, "Just keep throwing it to that little dickhead right there. It ain't that hard."

Brandon Graham is very likable.

I'll often get asked who my favorite player on the team is, from a personality standpoint. It's Brandon Graham. He's always upbeat, always energetic, and you see that in this series. Also, his daughter is super cute.

I had forgotten about DeSean Jackson's un-ironed shirt at his initial Eagles press conference.

At his initial post-acquisition press conference, DeSean was wearing a shirt that looked like he had just taken it out of the packaging, lol. That shirt makes an appearance.

The "DNA boys," lol.

At one point during training camp, Jon Hamm narrates that the Eagles' top three receivers -- Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and Nelson Agholor -- have a new nickname, the "DNA Boys." Or was it "DNA Boyz" with a z? I'm going to henceforth use a z. Anyway, I had completely forgotten all about that.

That nickname obviously never stuck, because it was terrible. If you're wondering how they arrived at "DNA Boyz," D, N, and A are the first initials of each of their names:



DeSean Jackson

Nelson Agholor

Alshon Jeffery

If three dudes named DeSean, Nelson, and Alshon were all, like, forensic scientists or something, then yeah, by all means, be the "DNA Boyz." But it doesn't work in the context of football, at all.

I love that Hamm continues to call them the "DNA Boyz" a few times after that, as if it had actually become a thing during the season.

You want good 2019 Eagles receiver nicknames? How about Agholorator Arms and Alshonymous?

Nothing on the PhillyVoice Carson Wentz story? Or Josina Anderson? Really?!?

Speaking of "Alshonymous," you know what doesn't appear often in this "documentary?" Pretty much anything negative. I'm only through four episodes, of course, but we're already past the timeline in which a Josina Anderson report surfaced for the second consecutive year in which a player criticized Carson Wentz. Also, there's no mention at all of the PhillyVoice Carson Wentz story that called into question Wentz's standing within the locker room.

Even if you're not one for a journalistic retelling of the most relevant storylines of the season and just want to be entertained, the narrative of Wentz's leadership being questioned, and subsequently putting the team on his back to make the playoffs would have made for slam dunk storytelling.

I can't imagine Amazon just didn't think of that angle. I mean, right?!? It really doesn't get any more obvious. Perhaps the Eagles had some veto power on storylines they didn't want in there? Whatever it was, it is a glaring omission.

If you're a fan who was hoping that nobody would come off looking really badly like folks often do in HBO's "Hard Knocks," fear not.

The Dallas Goedert - Avonte Maddox relationship

Goedert and Maddox are best friends, roommates, and call themselves brothers. Their Nerf gun games inside their house look like a lot of fun. Amazon does a good job showing some off-field personality here. This is where the series is of value to fans who already know exactly what happened during the season, and are looking for more than just a recap of it.

The documentary hints (perhaps unwittingly?) at Malcolm Jenkins' frustration with Sidney Jones.

At one point, Jenkins says to Jones, "Waiting for you to switch it on."

At another point Jenkins says (not directly to Jones, and not necessarily about Jones, though that was my takeaway), "If you're not confident, we can't use you."

There's way too much WIP.

From a media perspective, there isn't a team in the NFL that is covered with as much volume, or as aggressively, as the Philadelphia Eagles. No, not the New York teams. Not Chicago. Not Dallas. Not New England. Philadelphia has the largest media contingent in the NFL, and it really isn't even all that close.

From a fan perspective, opinions on the team are diverse. Some are simple-minded, of course, like you'll find in any city, but Philadelphia also boasts their share of really smart football fans as well.

In the series, the fans' reactions to wins and losses are boiled down to either "Yay they won and I'm happy," or "Booooo, you stink, Eagles," and they mostly come via clips of WIP callers, which in my view is lazy. WIP certainly has cemented its place in Philadelphia, but it's not the be-all, end-all of Philly media, and the absence of diverse, smart fan viewpoints was disappointing.

They made sure Orlando Scandrick looked like a two-faced jerk.

You get to see not-previously-seen Scandrick interactions with teammates in practice, and he's all "rah rah" when he's with the team. Then, as you all recall, Scandrick melted down in a tirade against Malcolm Jenkins and other Eagles players after the team cut him.

Avonte Maddox lobbied to stay in the game while he was down on the field in Green Bay.

After Andrew Sendejo's friendly-fire head shot on Maddox against the Packers, Maddox stayed on the ground, while trainers carefully tended to him for some time, before he was eventually carted off. Amazon got audio of their interactions with Maddox, who wanted to stay in the game, citing the Eagles' many injuries already at corner.

While one takeaway here will be that Maddox is tough -- and that's certainly true -- perhaps the bigger takeaway is that football culture, from high school through college, and into the pros, makes players think this way. Viewers in the stands and at home are hoping that this guy isn't paralyzed, and he's on the field telling trainers that he wants to keep playing because they don't have ideal numbers at corner. Crazy.

***Amazon sent episodes 5-7 on Tuesday, so I'll watch those today, and write some thoughts on those as well.



