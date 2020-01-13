More Sports:

January 13, 2020

Eagles' season of 'All of Nothing' to debut Feb. 7 on Amazon Prime

The eight-part docuseries will focus on the 2019 season, and unfortunately, everyone knows how that's going to end

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Amazon Prime
Eagles All or Nothing Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2019-2020 season will be the subject of the Amazon Prime's 'All or Nothing' series that is available to stream on Feb. 7, 2020. The show's season will consist of eight episodes.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2019 season is set to be the subject of Amazon Prime's “All or Nothing” series this year. Now, we have a date for the series premiere: Feb. 7. 

Previous seasons of the show typically haven’t debuted until the spring or summer following the NFL season that is the subject of the docuseries, but Birds fans will not have to wait that long to find out what the 2019 season was like behind the scenes for the Eagles.

Given all the struggles and ups-and-downs, the show shouldn’t disappoint, even though fans all know how things ended in the playoffs against the Seahawks.

Amazon Prime released a teaser for the series on Friday, featuring Carson Wentz leading the Eagles as the team walked down the tunnel and out of the locker room ahead of a game this season. It concludes with Wentz giving a pregame speech to his teammates before heading out onto the field. Watch for yourself here.

The Eagles finished the 2019 season at 9-7 and won the NFC East title for the second time in three years. They made the playoffs for the third straight year, but were defeated in the NFC Wild Card round at home by the Seattle Seahawks 17-9. 

This will be the fifth season of the Emmy Award-winning documentary, produced by NFL Films. Emmy Award-winning actor Jon Hamm narrates the eight-episodes. 

Other NFL teams to have been featured on the show in past seasons are the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Carolina Panthers.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Amazon Prime Philadelphia Streaming Television Reality TV NFL

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

With John DeFilippo out as Jags OC, would he make sense for Eagles?
John-DeFilippo_011320_usat

Development

Giant market reportedly planned at Blatstein's long-stalled South Philly megaproject
Blatstein Giant

Women's Health

Most women give birth lying in bed, but is there a better way?
Hospital Birth

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Offensive tackle
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

TV

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 2021 Golden Globes
Tina Fey Amy Poehler Golden Globes

Festivals

Check out ice sculptures and an ice bar in Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill on Ice

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved