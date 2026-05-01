Sabrina Carpenter, Madonna drop new song they debuted at Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna have officially released the new pop single they debuted at Coachella.

"Bring Your Love," which dropped Thursday evening, recalls classic Madonna songs like "Vogue" with its synth-heavy disco sound and spoken word interludes. Madonna and Carpenter name drop one another in the track's intro, each announcing "I got something I wanna talk about," before moving into the verse.

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"Bring Your Love is out now," Carpenter wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @Madonna for inviting me to be a part of Confessions II 🫦♥️🌹 i hope you all enjoy it & take a break from phone and go out and dance !"

Though there's no official music video for the song, which will be featured on Madonna's 15th album, "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II," the pop stars released a "visualizer" lyric video with brief clips of them strutting under tinted lights. Coachella audiences already saw them perform the new single during Madonna's surprise appearance at Carpenter's headlining set on April 18.

"This is probably the first time I've performed with someone who's shorter than me," Madonna joked on stage.

Along with the Material Girl herself, Carpenter roped several celebrities into her Coachella performance. Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon each appeared as older versions of Carpenter. Will Ferrell, Sam Elliott, Terry Crews and the voice of Samuel L. Jackson also made cameos.

"Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II," Madonna's first album in seven years, debuts July 3. Listen to her collaboration with Carpenter below:

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