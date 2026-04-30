Streaming guide: New Apple TV show finds horrors at the shore

Got beach vacation on the brain? A new show on Apple TV might persuade you to stay ashore.

"Widow's Bay" concerns a charming, remote island and the less charming terrors that haunt it. Though it's set in New England, the series was inspired by the Philly-adjacent site of untold horrors, Central New Jersey.

Texas football, New York strip clubs and international espionage are the focus of our remaining streaming picks. Here's how to watch them:

Widow's Bay

In this new 10-part series, Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) is determined to put his town back on the tourism map, but all the sea hags and bogeymen keep getting in the way. "Widow's Bay" strikes a balance between creepy and funny thanks to its eccentric locals, brought to life by creator Katie Dippold ("Parks and Rec," "The Heat") and executive producer/director Hiro Murai ("Atlanta"). The first three episodes dropped Wednesday, and new installments will arrive each week through June. 17.

Hustlers

Cast your mind back, if you can, to a time when food prices were soaring and no one could afford a house. "Hustlers" reexamines the 2008 financial crisis through the eyes of Dorothy (Constance Wu) and Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), two strippers who find an illegal way to make ends meet.

To get their suddenly stingy clients to open up their wallets, the women start dosing their drinks with MDMA and ketamine. They're only targeting rich Wall Street guys, the pair reasons, and those men will be too embarrassed to dispute charges from a strip club. But the scheme goes off the rails as more girls get involved and their list of johns starts to dwindle.

The con is drawn from a real story, immortalized in New York Magazine. Fueled by the anger of Americans who lost their jobs and homes in the recession, "Hustlers" is a new classic crime drama. It's got the genre's heady highs and paranoid lows, but this one also has a rare troupe of women running the show. As of Friday, it's available on Peacock and Hulu. J. Lo deserved an Oscar nomination for her Fiona Apple routine alone.

Spy

Longtime CIA desk jockey Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) graduates to the big leagues when her field agent partner and unrequited crush Bradley Fine (Jude Law) is taken out. As she finds her footing, she stumbles onto a much larger conspiracy.

But sleuthing isn't quite as glamorous as Susan hoped. Rather than an evening gown, her disguise is a stereotypical cat lady getup. As for gadgets, her poison antidote is hidden in a bottle of stool softeners.

"Spy" is one of McCarthy's best films and while she shines as underestimated Susan, supporting players Jason Statham (as a fellow agent) and Rose Byrne (as a villainess) nearly run away with the movie. Catch it on Hulu starting Friday.

Friday Night Lights

If you've been wondering why your friend has "Clear eyes, full hearts" tattooed on their shoulder or pasted in their Hinge bio, now's your chance to find out. "Friday Night Lights" follows a high school football team in the made-up small town of Dillon, Texas, in desperate need of a comeback. As new coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his wife/school counselor Tami (Connie Britton) get to know the players, they become their surrogate family — especially for the kids whose blood relatives are barely there.

During its five-season run, "Friday Night Lights" was praised for its sensitive portrayal of poverty, addiction, abortion and other real-world issues. The whole series will be available on Paramount+ starting Friday, though you might want to skip Season 2. It's one of the more infamous relics of the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike, and most of it is memory-holed by the next season.

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