Jadeveon Clowney knocks out Carson Wentz with ‘dirty hit,’ immediately becomes folk villain

It's usually a bit of hyperbole to say that one first-quarter play cost a football team its entire season.

And there's really no telling how Carson Wentz would have played against the Seahawks on Sunday in the wild-card weekend finale if he hadn't been knocked out of the game with a head injury, as his defense played out of its mind against Russell Wilson and Co. in a 17-9 season-ending loss.

But there's no denying that Jadeveon Clowney, with this hit, robbed the Eagles of having a real chance to advance:

Clowney lowered his head a little too much on the play, one that clearly shows Wentz being down already. There was no flag for what many were calling a cheap shot — but there might be a fine.

According to referee Shawn Smith, Wentz "was a runner and he did not give himself up. We saw incidental helmet contact and in our judgement we didn't rule that to be a foul."

Smith went on to admit he hadn't seen any replays, and that what he saw on the field was not a foul.

Many of the players we spoke to in the locker room said they did not see the play in real time. But Jordan Howard, who was on the sideline with a lingering shoulder injury told NBC10's John Clark that there might have been "something extra" in the play.

Jason Peters told reporters something similar, outright calling it a dirty play: