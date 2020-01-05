More Sports:

January 05, 2020

Eagles will select 21st in the 2020 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Nfl
010519HowieRoseman Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

No more misses, Howie.

After their 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles' draft position is now known. They will pick 21st in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The full draft order (as it is currently known) is as follows: 

  1. Bengals
  2. Washington
  3. Lions
  4. Giants
  5. Dolphins
  6. Chargers
  7. Panthers
  8. Cardinals
  9. Jaguars 
  10. Browns
  11. Jets
  12. Raiders
  13. Colts
  14. Buccaneers
  15. Broncos
  16. Falcons
  17. Cowboys
  18. Dolphins (via Steelers)
  19. Raiders (via Bears)
  20. Jaguars (via Rams)
  21. Eagles
  22. Bills
  23. Vikings
  24. Patri*ts

The Eagles are projected to have 10 picks in the 2020 NFL DraftObviously, the rest of the draft order will be determined as teams continue to get knocked off in the playoffs.

MORE: Eagles 2020 opponents | Eagles 2020 compensatory draft pick tracker

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Nfl Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
106_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Doug_Pederson_credKateFrese.jpg

Mummers Parade

Froggy Carr leaders condemn blackface at Mummers Parade as 'completely wrong'
Froggy Car mummers parade controversy

Adult Health

Weight loss diet developed at Penn State ranked second-best for 2020
Volumetrics penn state

Sixers

The Sixers can't keep building as if Ben Simmons is just a point guard
Ben-Simmons_010420_usat

Television

Kevin Hart takes heat for demeaning argument with trainer in Netflix special
Kevin Hart

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved