Eagles will select 21st in the 2020 NFL Draft

After their 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles' draft position is now known. They will pick 21st in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The full draft order (as it is currently known) is as follows:

Bengals Washington Lions Giants Dolphins Chargers Panthers Cardinals Jaguars Browns Jets Raiders Colts Buccaneers Broncos Falcons Cowboys Dolphins (via Steelers) Raiders (via Bears) Jaguars (via Rams) Eagles Bills Vikings Patri*ts

The Eagles are projected to have 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Obviously, the rest of the draft order will be determined as teams continue to get knocked off in the playoffs.

