The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC East Champions, and as such, they'll have a first-place schedule in 2020. Their 2020 opponents are already known, though the order in which they play them will be determined this offseason.

Here are the Eagles' 2020 opponents:

Eagles 2020 home games

Cowboys

Giants

Washington Rams Seahawks Ravens Bengals Saints

In picture form:

Eagles 2020 road games

Cowboys

Giants

Washington 49ers Cardinals Steelers Browns Packers

In picture form:

