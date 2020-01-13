Eagles’ front office executive Andrew Berry considered ‘favorite’ to become Browns’ GM

It sounds like defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is not the only member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching staff and front office to be considered for a job opening with the Cleveland Browns.

Andrew Berry, who serves as the Eagles’ vice president of football operations, will interview for the Browns’ general manager position this week and is considered the favorite to take over Cleveland’s front office, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 31-year-old Berry joined the Eagles’ front office in 2019 after serving as the Browns’ vice president of player personnel from 2016-2018. Before joining Cleveland, Berry worked for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2015 as a scouting assistant and pro scouting coordinator. Berry is described as having “had his hand in everything from scouting to operations to contracts to strategy” while in Philadelphia, according to Ian Rapaport of NFL Network.



Berry, who has a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in computer science, was a four-year starting cornerback at Harvard.

The Browns submitted the request to interview Berry this past Saturday, just a day before the organization named Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the team’s next head coach.

A Philadelphia native who played high school football at St. Joseph’s Prep and college football at Penn, Stefanski being hired as the new head coach of the Browns means that Schwartz will be back with the Eagles running the defense in 2020.