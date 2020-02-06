Eagles announce their 2020 coaching changes

While some of the following coaching changes were already known through various media reports, the Philadelphia Eagles have officially announced their 2020 staff. The new coaches and/or job titles are as follows:

Rich Scangarello: Senior Offensive Assistant

Scangarello, 47, has been coaching since 1998, and he is now on his 13th (!) different gig. Most recently, he was the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator.

• 1998–1999: UC Davis, Graduate assistant

• 2000: Idaho, Graduate assistant

• 2001: Carleton, Offensive coordinator

• 2002-2003: Idaho, Quarterbacks coach

• 2004-2008: UC Davis, Wide receivers, Co-offensive coordinator (2008)

• 2009: Oakland Raiders, Offensive quality control

• 2010-2011: Millsaps, Assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach

• 2012-2014: Northern Arizona, Offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach

• 2015: Atlanta Falcons, Offensive quality control

• 2016: Wagner, Offensive coordinator

• 2017-2018: San Francisco 49ers, Quarterbacks coach

• 2019: Denver Broncos, Offensive coordinator

As you can see, Scangarello has a lot of experience coaching quarterbacks, and his placement at the top of the Eagles' coaching hires both on social media and in their press release might indicate that his hiring is of greater importance to the team than Press Taylor's promotion.

Scangarello will be counted on to work closely with Doug Pederson and bring new ideas to the offense.

Press Taylor: Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Taylor's promotion to passing game coordinator was already known. It was added to his title of quarterbacks coach. Taylor continues to climb the ladder in the Eagles' coaching ranks. His history with the team:

• 2013-2015: Offensive quality control coach

• 2016-2017: Offensive quality control coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach

• 2018-2019: Quarterback coach

Near the end of the 2019 season, Doug Pederson essentially acknowledged that recently fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh was the passing game coordinator, while offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was the run game coordinator. Taylor takes on Groh's duties.



Matt Burke: Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach

Burke, 43, was already with the team as a special assistant to Jim Schwartz, with whom he has a long history. Like Scangarello above, he has been coaching since 1998, and has a long resume:

• 1998-1999: Bridgton Academy, Assistant coach

• 2000-2002: Boston College, Graduate assistant

• 2003: Harvard, Assistant coach

• 2004-2005: Tennessee Titans, Administrative assistant

• 2006-2008: Tennessee Titans, Defense quality control coach

• 2009-2013: Detroit Lions, Linebackers coach

• 2014-2015: Cincinnati Bengals, Linebackers coach

• 2016: Miami Dolphins, Linebackers coach

• 2017-2018: Miami Dolphins, Defensive coordinator

• 2019: Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive special assistant

To note, that's defensive run game coordinator, a new title in the Eagles' coaching staff.

Marquand Manuel: Defensive Backs Coach

Many of Doug Pederson's coaching hires have been former players, and Manuel fits that theme. He was something of a journeyman safety, playing for six teams in eight seasons.

• 2002-2003: Cincinnati Bengals

• 2004–2005: Seattle Seahawks

• 2006: Green Bay Packers

• 2007: Carolina Panthers

• 2008: Denver Broncos

• 2009: Detroit Lions

If you'll note, in Manuel's last season in the league, he played for Jim Schwartz in Detroit. He has coached in the NFL since 2012:

• 2012: Seattle Seahawks, Assistant special teams coach

• 2013: Seattle Seahawks, Defensive assistant

• 2014: Seattle Seahawks, Assistant secondary coach

• 2015-2016: Atlanta Falcons, Secondary coach

• 2017-2018: Atlanta Falcons, Defensive coordinator

In Philly, Manuel will have the task of getting a number of new faces all on the same page, as the Eagles are likely to have turnover in their secondary this offseason. He will also have an opportunity to jump-start the careers of Sidney Jones and/or Rasul Douglas, a pair of 2017 draftees who have not lived up to expectations, if they're back with the team in 2020. Perhaps a new voice can produce better results.



Aaron Moorehead: Wide Receivers Coach

Like Manuel, Moorehead is a former player in the NFL. He was an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2003 and had 85 catches for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Moorehead's coaching resume:

• 2003-2007: Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver

• 2009: New Mexico, graduate assistant

• 2010-2012: Stanford, graduate assistant

• 2013-2014: Virginia Tech, wide receivers coach

• 2015-2017: Texas A&M, wide receivers coach

• 2018-2019: Vanderbilt, wide receivers coach

At Texas A&M, Moorehead coached eventual NFL wide receivers such as Josh Reynolds (4th round, 2017), Ricky Seals-Jones* (UDFA, 2017) Christian Kirk (2nd round, 2018), and Damion Ratley (6th round, 2018). At Vanderbilt, he coached likely 2020 draftee Kalija Lipscomb.

Moorehead will be the sixth Eagles wide receivers coach in as many years. Like Manuel, he's likely to be coaching a number of players who will be added to the roster this offseason.

Andrew Breiner: Pass Game Analyst

Breiner, 35, has experience coaching quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers, and was even Fordham's head coach for two seasons, going 8-3 in 2016, and 4-7 in 2017.

• 2006: Lock Haven, Wide receivers coach

• 2007: Allegheny, Wide receivers coach

• 2008: Allegheny, Quarterbacks coach

• 2009-2010: UConn, Graduate assistant, quarterbacks, wide receivers

• 2011: UConn, Graduate assistant, quarterbacks, running backs

• 2012-2015: Fordham: Offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator

• 2016-2017: Fordham, Head coach

• 2018–2019: Mississippi State: Passing game coordinator, quarterback coach



Like Scangarello above, Breiner will be counted on to bring idea generation to the table.

T.J. Paganetti: Assistant Run Game Coordinator/Assistant Running Backs Coach

Paganetti was already the Eagles' assistant running backs coach. He now adds assistant run game coordinator to his title.

Dino Vasso: Assistant Coordinator/Defense

Vasso's title changes from "defensive quality control/assistant secondary coach," to "assistant coordinator/defense."

