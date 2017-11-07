Artists from across the nation to present work at PMA Craft Show

The 41st Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show will take place Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Nearly 200 craft artists from the United States, chosen from more than 1,000 applicants, will showcase their goods. Craft Show attendees can expect to see one-of-a-kind glassworks, baskets, jewelry, garments, furniture, ceramics, woodworks and mixed media. All will be available for purchase.

Some of the artists participating in the 2017 show have pieces in museum collections, or have sold their work to celebrities like Oprah and Wolfgang Puck.



This year, 25 talented artists from Korea will also present their work as part of the Guest Artist Program. In 2001, the program was added, inviting artists from a single country to participate each year. Artists from Japan, England, Ireland, Germany, Finland, Canada, Israel, Scotland and Lithuania have been past guests.



Tickets for the Craft Show are $18 for one-day admission and $25 for two-day admission. Children under 12 can attend for $5.

The Craft Show Preview Party will take place Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 4-9 p.m. Tickets include a first-look of the show, plus a buffet and cocktails.

The annual Craft Show is a fundraiser for the Philadelphia Museum of Art.



Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12

$5-$25 admission tickets

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

