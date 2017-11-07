Shopping Crafts
PMA Craft Show Sophia Hu/6Shadows.net

The origami necklace by artist Sophia Hu. Hu is one of the emerging artists featured at the 2017 Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show.

November 07, 2017

Artists from across the nation to present work at PMA Craft Show

25 artists from Korea will also show one-of-a-kind pieces

By Sinead Cummings
The 41st Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show will take place Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Nearly 200 craft artists from the United States, chosen from more than 1,000 applicants, will showcase their goods. Craft Show attendees can expect to see one-of-a-kind glassworks, baskets, jewelry, garments, furniture, ceramics, woodworks and mixed media. All will be available for purchase.

Some of the artists participating in the 2017 show have pieces in museum collections, or have sold their work to celebrities like Oprah and Wolfgang Puck.

This year, 25 talented artists from Korea will also present their work as part of the Guest Artist Program. In 2001, the program was added, inviting artists from a single country to participate each year. Artists from Japan, England, Ireland, Germany, Finland, Canada, Israel, Scotland and Lithuania have been past guests.

Tickets for the Craft Show are $18 for one-day admission and $25 for two-day admission. Children under 12 can attend for $5.

The Craft Show Preview Party will take place Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 4-9 p.m. Tickets include a first-look of the show, plus a buffet and cocktails.

The annual Craft Show is a fundraiser for the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show

Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12
$5-$25 admission tickets
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

