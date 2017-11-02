Broadway star and Philly POPS to perform Elton John hits

For three nights, The Philly POPS will perform Elton John's greatest hits at the Kimmel Center.

Michael Cavanaugh, who has earned Grammy and Tony nominations as the lead in Broadway’s "Movin’ Out," will join the orchestra to sing "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," "Your Song," "Candle in the Wind," "Crocodile Rock," "Philadelphia Freedom" and other songs.

There will be an 8 p.m. show on Friday, Nov. 10, and 3 p.m. shows on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12. Tickets start at $35.

In 2005, the POPS actually performed on-stage with Elton John at the Philadelphia Freedom Concert, which raised funds for HIV/AIDS education.

