November 02, 2017

Broadway star and Philly POPS to perform Elton John hits

Get ready to sing along to 'Tiny Dancer'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

For three nights, The Philly POPS will perform Elton John's greatest hits at the Kimmel Center. 

Michael Cavanaugh, who has earned Grammy and Tony nominations as the lead in Broadway’s "Movin’ Out," will join the orchestra to sing "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," "Your Song," "Candle in the Wind," "Crocodile Rock," "Philadelphia Freedom" and other songs.

RELATED: Margaret Cho's 'Fresh Off the Bloat' comedy tour coming to Philly | Donate books to get discount code for 'Finding Neverland' tickets

There will be an 8 p.m. show on Friday, Nov. 10, and 3 p.m. shows on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12. Tickets start at $35.

In 2005, the POPS actually performed on-stage with Elton John at the Philadelphia Freedom Concert, which raised funds for HIV/AIDS education.

The Music of Elton John

Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12
8 p.m. or 3 p.m. | $35-$145 per person
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
300 S. Broad St.

