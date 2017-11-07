Pups welcome at party benefiting local pupils

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the nonprofit Coexistence will throw a party benefitting local elementary school students.

At the Headhouse Square Shambles, the Phriendsgiving Pop-Up Beer Garden and Puppy Party will run 2-7 p.m. $15 tickets include all the food you can eat. $50 tickets include both food & drink.

All proceeds will benefit students from three local elementary schools: F. Amedee Bregy School, Lewis Elkin Elementary School and William McKinley School.

The proceeds will be used to provide teachers with school supplies and healthy snacks for their students.

Both kids and pets are welcome at the party on Nov. 18.

Saturday, Nov. 18

2-7 p.m. | $15-$50 tickets

Headhouse Square Shambles

Second and Lombard streets