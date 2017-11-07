Parties Fundraisers
November 07, 2017

Pups welcome at party benefiting local pupils

Tickets include all you can eat and drink

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the nonprofit Coexistence will throw a party benefitting local elementary school students.

At the Headhouse Square Shambles, the Phriendsgiving Pop-Up Beer Garden and Puppy Party will run 2-7 p.m. $15 tickets include all the food you can eat. $50 tickets include both food & drink.

All proceeds will benefit students from three local elementary schools: F. Amedee Bregy School, Lewis Elkin Elementary School and William McKinley School.

The proceeds will be used to provide teachers with school supplies and healthy snacks for their students.

Both kids and pets are welcome at the party on Nov. 18.

Phriendsgiving Pop-Up Beer Garden and Puppy Party

Saturday, Nov. 18
2-7 p.m. | $15-$50 tickets
Headhouse Square Shambles
Second and Lombard streets

