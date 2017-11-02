Food & Drink Poutine
Shoo Fry combines poutine with Thanksgiving dinner

Available through November

Shoo Fry has created a new way to eat Thanksgiving leftovers, except you can eat the dish any time this November. No need to wait until Nov. 24.

The eatery, which has two Philly locations, is giving poutine a Thanksgiving makeover. On top of sweet potato or regular tots – not fries – there will be turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and poutine's signature cheese curds and gravy.

Curious but not sold on the mashup? By buying the holiday dish, you're actually helping out the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

All proceeds from the Thanksgiving Poutine will be donated to CHOP 

Below is a photo of the Thanksgiving Poutine, which will cost $10. It will be available at Shoo Fry in Rittenhouse and Fishtown through Nov. 30.

Shoo Fry's Thanksgiving Poutine

Through Thursday, Nov. 30
$10
Shoo Fry Rittenhouse: 132 S. 17th St.
Shoo Fry Fishtown: 200 E. Girard Ave.

