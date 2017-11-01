The wait is over: Turducken available at Jake's Sandwich Board

Jake's Sandwich Board's signature Thanksgiving sandwich is back. The Turducken will be available through the holiday, exclusively at the 12th Street location.

2017 marks the seventh year Jake's has offered the mouthwatering sandwich.

This is what's in the Turducken:

• homemade apple-cranberry spread

• fresh roasted, Creole-seasoned pulled turkey and chicken

• layer of fresh roasted pulled duck

• sausage stuffing

• topped with homemade Creole gravy and potato pancakes

All of that goes into a handmade Italian roll from Carangi Bakery in South Philly.

Jake's owner Gary Dorfman says the eatery is taking advanced orders this year due to how popular the Turducken has become.



Turducken at Jake's Sandwich Board

Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 23

Jake's Sandwich Board

122 S. 12th St.

(215) 922-0102

