Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools to open on two-hour delay on Thursday

All School District of Philadelphia and archdiocesan schools will open Thursday on a two-hour delay.

Public school buses will operate on a delayed schedule and pick up students two hours later then normal, said the district, which asked parents and caregivers to be patient as certain yellow bus routes may experience moderate to significant delays in the morning.

All district-operated early childhood programs will open on a two-hour delay as well. After-school activities including athletic programs and professional development sessions set for Thursday will continue as scheduled.

Administrative offices will open at their regular time, but district urged staff to take their time and travel safely getting to school and work on Thursday.

The School Reform Commission meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday will take place as scheduled.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city will open two hours late. In the suburbs, archdiocesan schools typically follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently.

District and archdiocesan schools were closed Wednesday for the snowstorm.