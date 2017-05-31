Enjoy all-you-can-eat at the Philadelphia Restaurant Festival

The Philadelphia Restaurant Festival will return on Thursday, June 15, to the Academy of Natural Sciences. Back for a second year, the food & drink fest will feature more than 100 samples from restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Milkboy, Wishbone, Santucci's Original Square Pizza, Insomnia Cookies, Stateside Vodka, Conshohocken Brewing Co. and Modelo Especial are a few of the participants.

Since the event takes place in a museum, attendees will have an opportunity to explore a few of the Academy of Natural Sciences' exhibits while eating and drinking. Dinosaur Hall and Butterflies! will be open to explore.

The evening will also feature live music.

General admission tickets are $50 per person. VIP tickets, which are limited, are $70 per person. For those buying tickets as a group, there are discounts available.

A portion of the proceeds will go to each of these charities: The Food Trust, Philabundance, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, The Common Market, The Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger, The Share Food Program and Fair Food.

Thursday, June 15

6-9 p.m. | $45-$70 for tickets

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

