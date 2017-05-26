Food & Drink Festivals
Bacon and beer lengel76 /iStock

Is there a better combination out there than bacon and beer? Yeah, we don't think so, either.

May 26, 2017

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Bacon and Beer Classic coming to Philly

Northern Liberties
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

If you're the kind of person who routinely thinks "this would be better with bacon," then keep Saturday, June 10, open. A craft beer festival with all the bacon you can eat is popping up at Philly's The Schmidt's Commons.

There will be more than 50 craft beers from regional breweries, bacon dishes from local chefs and an unlimited supply of bacon strips at the 2017 Bacon and Beer Classic.

So far, participating breweries include:

• 21st Amendment
• Alpine Beer
• Evil Genius
• Forgotten Boardwalk
• Green Flash
• Great Lakes
• Guinness
• Harpoon
• Iron Hart
• Lagunitas
• Samuel Adams
• Shiner Bock
• Twin Lakes
• Urban Village (new brewery in The Schmidt's Commons)
• Weyerbacher
• Yuengling

In between sips and bites, attendees can play lawn games or compete in a bacon eating contest (this is what you've been training for).

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $55 for VIP. All food & drink is included. 

Choose to attend the festival from 12:30-3 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. or 8:30-11 p.m. VIPs get half-hour early entry.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Bacon and Beer Classic

Saturday, June 10
$45-$55 per person
The Schmidt's Commons
1001 N. Second St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

