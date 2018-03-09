March 09, 2018

Philadelphia Science Festival's free carnival to return to Parkway

Check out what's new for 2018

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Science
Philadelphia Science Festival Courtesy of Philadelphia Science Festival/PhillyVoice

The massive outdoor science carnival provides a packed day of non-stop family-friendly activities, hands-on experiments, live performances, educator opportunities and explosive visuals.

The Philadelphia Science Festival will be back for the eighth year this spring. There will be more than 80 events over nine days across the city, beginning Friday, April 20. 

The annual, epic science carnival will close out the event. For the past two years, the free event has taken place at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing, but will return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for 2018.

RELATED: Exhibit explores evolution of gaming with 100-plus playable video games | Disney celebrates "Black Panther" success by funding STEM program in Philly, beyond

Last year, the carnival attracted more than 50,000 curious science-lovers looking to try hands-on experiments, watch live performances and marvel at explosions. Close to 180 exhibitors participate, so there's always something going on at the daylong extravaganza.

While the carnival is the biggest event during the Philadelphia Science Festival, the other events are worth checking out, too.

Below is a list of what's new for 2018.

• Patent Pending at NextFab South (April 21)
• Beer Brunch: Fizzics Class at Yard’s Brewing Company (April 22)
• The Future of Food at Drexel Bistro (April 23)
Brain Food: Science Night at the Reading Terminal Market (April 26)
Science + Music at Christ Church Sanctuary (April 27)

As for returning favorites, Murder at the Mutter, Fishtown Science Crawl, Be a Scientist Day and Citywide Star Party are always popular.

Tickets for festival events are currently available. While many are free, reservations are still required.

"The Philadelphia Science Festival is one of the most innovative and engaging ways for Philadelphians of all ages to interact with the region’s rich science community," said Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of the Franklin Institute, which is the lead organizer of the festival.

2018 Philadelphia Science Festival

Friday, April 20 through Saturday, April 28

Various locations in Philadelphia

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Science Philadelphia Free Franklin Institute Philadelphia Science Festival Family-Friendly

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Michael Bennett's reaction to being traded to Eagles: 'Free Meek Mill'
Michael Bennett USA TODAY

Television

Philly TV news snow coverage roundup: 'I think the gentleman was taking a potty'
FOX29 Lauren Dawn Snowball

Criminal Justice

They performed community service with the judge who sentenced them
Judge Scott DiClaudio

Television

Kelly Ripa rips into 'Bachelor' Arie: 'What's wrong with you?'
Arie Kelly Ripa Bachelor

Holidays

15+ ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018
Stock_Carroll - The Irish Pub

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
030818NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.