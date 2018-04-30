April 30, 2018

Philadelphia Taco Festival returns to SugarHouse Casino

Pair the Mexican food with a drink from the beach-themed margarita bar

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Tacos
Stock_Carroll - Food truck street food Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

An open-faced shrimp taco from the Dos Hermanos Tacos food truck.

A week after Cinco de Mayo, the Philadelphia Taco Festival will take place at SugarHouse Casino. 

There will be more than 25 taco vendors, performances by traditional mariachi bands, a tequila bar, a beach-themed margarita bar and a chili pepper eating contest.

RELATED: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these food and drink specials | Party on South Street during huge Spring Festival

General admission tickets to the festival, which will take place on May 12 and May 13, start at $9.99. All tacos and beverages will be pay-as-you-go.

There's also a VIP option, which includes four beverage vouchers, five taco vouchers, a bottle of hot sauce, a tequila shot glass and access to the VIP tent with private bathrooms and bar. VIP tickets start at $59.99.

The festival is family-friendly and children age 10 and under can attend for free. In the kid zone, there will be face painting, a bounce house, a piñata and carnival games.

Philadelphia Taco Festival

Saturday, May 12, through Sunday, May 13
1 p.m. | $9.99-$19.99 general admission; pay-as-you-go
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

