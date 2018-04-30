Philadelphia Taco Festival returns to SugarHouse Casino

A week after Cinco de Mayo, the Philadelphia Taco Festival will take place at SugarHouse Casino.

There will be more than 25 taco vendors, performances by traditional mariachi bands, a tequila bar, a beach-themed margarita bar and a chili pepper eating contest.

General admission tickets to the festival, which will take place on May 12 and May 13, start at $9.99. All tacos and beverages will be pay-as-you-go.

There's also a VIP option, which includes four beverage vouchers, five taco vouchers, a bottle of hot sauce, a tequila shot glass and access to the VIP tent with private bathrooms and bar. VIP tickets start at $59.99.

The festival is family-friendly and children age 10 and under can attend for free. In the kid zone, there will be face painting, a bounce house, a piñata and carnival games.

Saturday, May 12, through Sunday, May 13

1 p.m. | $9.99-$19.99 general admission; pay-as-you-go

SugarHouse Casino

1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

