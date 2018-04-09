Union's new bus program will take soccer fans from Philly bars to Chester stadium

Philadelphia's Major League Soccer club, the Union, don't actually play in Philadelphia; the team's home field, Talen Energy Stadium, is in Chester, about a 30-minute drive from Center City Philly.

To help those in Philly who don't want to drive or take public transit, the club is offering a new bus program that will take fans to and from the games, picking them up at select city bars.

With the new "U-Ride," fans can get picked up before the game at the following four watering holes:

• Baby Blues BBQ (3402 Sansom St., University of Pennsylvania campus) • Brauhaus Schmitz (718 South St., Bella Vista) • Smith’s Restaurant & Bar (39 S. 19th St., Rittenhouse area of Center City) • XFINITY Live! (1100 Pattison Ave, South Philadelphia)

Additionally, XFINITY Live! will offer drink and food specials to those wearing Union gear before games.

Round-trip tickets will cost $15. Fans will also have the option to buy a combo ticket that includes the $15 bus fare and a separately-priced ticket to the game. All buses will leave downtown Philly 2 hours before the start of the game.

Fans will be dropped off at stadium lot D, and buses will leave from a designated area 20 minutes after the final whistle.

The first "U-Ride" will be available before the game against D.C. United. on Saturday, April 28. More information can be found here.