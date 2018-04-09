April 09, 2018

Union's new bus program will take soccer fans from Philly bars to Chester stadium

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Union MLS
Talen Energy Stadium Union MLS Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Earthquakes and Philadelphia Union during national anthem at Talen Energy Stadium.

Philadelphia's Major League Soccer club, the Union, don't actually play in Philadelphia; the team's home field, Talen Energy Stadium, is in Chester, about a 30-minute drive from Center City Philly.

To help those in Philly who don't want to drive or take public transit, the club is offering a new bus program that will take fans to and from the games, picking them up at select city bars.

With the new "U-Ride," fans can get picked up before the game at the following four watering holes:

• Baby Blues BBQ (3402 Sansom St., University of Pennsylvania campus)

• Brauhaus Schmitz (718 South St., Bella Vista)

• Smith’s Restaurant & Bar (39 S. 19th St., Rittenhouse area of Center City)

• XFINITY Live! (1100 Pattison Ave, South Philadelphia)

Additionally, XFINITY Live! will offer drink and food specials to those wearing Union gear before games.

Round-trip tickets will cost $15. Fans will also have the option to buy a combo ticket that includes the $15 bus fare and a separately-priced ticket to the game. All buses will leave downtown Philly 2 hours before the start of the game.

Fans will be dropped off at stadium lot D, and buses will leave from a designated area 20 minutes after the final whistle.

The first "U-Ride" will be available before the game against D.C. United. on Saturday, April 28. More information can be found here.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Union MLS Chester Philadelphia Bars Transportation Fans

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
040918NickFoles

Courts

Prosecutors move to seize Kauffman's $1M luxury condo in Philly
04092018_Kauffman_Condo

TV Shows

HBO hosting advance screening of "Westworld" season 2 in Philly
Westworld

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden announces opening date for 2018 season
Independence Beer Garden

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Dodging tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike? You could be charged with a felony
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Eagles

Insane Nick Foles (or other Eagles player) trade take tracker
012018_Eagles-Foles_usat

Escapes

Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.