April 24, 2018

In Philadelphia visit, Holder asks Starbucks: where was the common sense?

By PhillyVoice staff
Race Relations Starbucks
04252018_Eric_Holder_USAT Robert Deutsch, File/USA TODAY NETWORK

The manager of the Starbucks store in Center City should have thought twice before calling police on two black men, former Attorney General Eric Holder said in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder was in Philadelphia on Monday night, and the recent Starbuck controversy was on his mind.

During remarks at the National Constitution Center, Holder questioned the recent arrest of two black men at the Center City coffee shop, the Associated Press reported.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: It took two minutes for Philly Starbucks manager to call cops

The former Clinton Administration official said the incident, which made national news after an eyewitness posted cellphone video on the Facebook, required common sense, the AP reported. Before calling police, the store manager should have thought twice, Holder said.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were at Starbucks' 18th and Spruce store on April 12 waiting for a business contact to arrive for a meeting. After a manager called 911 to report the men hadn't bought anything and were refusing to leave, the men were handcuffed and arrested by Philadelphia police officers.

Holder and other civil rights experts are helping to create a training program for the coffee chain to address racial bias, the AP reported.

The chain has said it will close 8,000 stores on May 29 to undergo the training.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Race Relations Starbucks Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Eric Holder

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.