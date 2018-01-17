January 17, 2018

Philadelphia woman, 30, fatally struck by multiple cars in Bucks County

Police investigating early morning incident

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Car Accidents
Bristol Pike Source/Google Street View

3100 block of Bristol Pike in Bensalem Township.

Authorities in Bensalem Township are investigating a fatal car accident that killed a 30-year-old woman from Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. along the 3100 block of Bristol Pike, according to FOX29.

Police said the victim, identified as Catherine Gaffney, stepped into the northbound lane of the road and was struck by multiple vehicles.

The drivers of the vehicles remained at the scene are were cooperating with police, officials said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision Wednesday morning is asked to contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Car Accidents Bensalem Bucks County Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Music

WATCH: Here's how it feels when The Killers invite you on stage to play a song on drums
The Killers

Eagles

Mike Lombardi acknowledges that Doug Pederson isn't the dumbest human alive
011618_doug_usat

Weather

Snow and temperature ups and downs could snarl AM commute
02.21.15_snowsat

Sixers

Young Sixers show Philly toughness in MLK Day win over Toronto Raptors
011618-BenSimmons-USAToday

DIY

Personalize your perfume by designing your own scent
perfumes

Inventions

How a hands-free dog-walking device could save a family from losing their home
GearTAC

Escapes

Limited - Italy Lake Como

$1690 -- Guided Tour of Italy for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Punta Cana

$699 & up -- 5-Nt Upscale All-Incl. Punta Cana Stay & Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.