January 08, 2018

Phillies' Maikel Franco suspended from winter league team for late-night partying

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco (7) celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco is in hot water with his Dominican Republic winter league team after being photographed partying into the wee morning hours.

ESPN Deportes reports that Franco, along with three teammates, were sanctioned and suspended from the Cibao Giants for "for violating the organization's discipline code."

During a press conference, Franco apologized to the team, along with its fans and sponsors for "something that will not happen again."

As 97.3 ESPN notes, a SnapChat photo circulating social media appears to show Franco drinking along with other teammates, with the caption saying it was around 6 a.m.

His team was scheduled to play a playoff game that afternoon at 4 p.m., which Franco did not participate in thanks to the suspension. (The below tweet incorrectly states the game was set for 2 p.m.)

Franco, 25, is coming off a disappointing season in red pinstripes. Although he hit 24 home runs in 2017, he finished with an ugly slash line of .230/.281/.409.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, he’s only 4 for 20 so far in the Dominican League playoffs.

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

