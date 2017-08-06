Phillies MLB
080617_Daulton_AP Michel Perez/AP, File

Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Darren Daulton during the Phillies alumni ceremonies in 2013, shortly after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

August 06, 2017

Phillies Wall of Fame catcher Darren Daulton passes away at 55

Phillies MLB Philadelphia Darren Daulton
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

Following a four-year battle with brain cancer, former Phillies catcher Darren Daulton passed away on Sunday at 55, the team announced.

"Darren was a true leader of men. The Phillies would not have gone to the 1993 World Series without his leadership," Phillies Chairman Emeritus Bill Giles said in a statement. "In addition to being an outstanding clubhouse leader, he was also a fighter. He battled through five knee operations to become an All-Star. I really enjoyed watching him for 14 years in uniform. 

"Darren was a super human being. His teammates loved him, I loved him like he was one of my own. In fact, he called me 'Uncle Bill.'"

A member of the 1993 team that won the National League Championship Series, "Dutch" was a three-time All-Star who spent 14 seasons (1983-97) with the Phillies – and played 1109 of his 1162 career games in red pinstripes. He was inducted into the organization's Wall of Fame on Aug. 6, 2010, exactly seven years before his passing.

For his career, Daulton hit .245 with 137 home runs, 588 RBI and 511 runs scored.

In 2013, Daulton underwent surgery to remove a pair of brain tumors and two years later announced that he was cancer-free. 

"All of us at the Phillies are saddened to hear of Darren's passing. From the day that we drafted him until today, he constantly earned our respect and admiration as both a player and person," Phillies Chairman David Montgomery said in a statement. "Darren was the face of our franchise in the early 1990's. Jim Fregosi asked so much of him as catcher, clean-up hitter and team leader. He responded to all three challenges. 

"One of my toughest decisions as team president was to approve his trade to the Marlins in July of 1997. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Amanda, his parents, his brother and his four children. Dutch was truly "one of a kind" and we will dearly miss him."

But that trade to the Marlins allowed Daulton, who played just 52 games with the Fish in 1997, to get the World Series ring he fell just shy of in '93. 

According to the Phillies, funeral services for Daulton will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Darren Daulton Foundation Foundation, 1339 Chestnut Street, Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

Finally, here's a great video tribute from CSNPhilly:

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like the PhillyVoice Sports Facebook page.

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

080717_Daulton_AP1

Remembering Dutch: Reactions to Darren Daulton’s passing

Food and Drink

080617_Delfriscossteak

Busy Del Frisco's reveals plans for second location in Center City

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Business

121616_Amtrakacela

Lyft secures partnership with Amtrak for ‘door-to-door’ service

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.