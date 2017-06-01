Philly flight delays among country’s worst in the summertime

If you’re one of the many planning a summer getaway this summer, brace yourself for the delays that await you at the Philadelphia airport.

According to MileCards.com, summer travel delays are actually more frequent than winter delays – even with the variable of harsh weather – for 40 percent of major U.S. airports, and Philadelphia is among the nation’s worst when it comes to getting off the ground in a timely manner.

In fact, pretty much all of the major Northeast airports are a hot mess in the summer. Philadelphia is one of several Northeast airports dominating the list of the 10 worst airports for on-time summer travel, with Newark leading the way at a lowly rate of 66.5 percent of flights leaving on time.

Philadelphia is more successful than Newark Liberty (66.5 percent), La Guardia (66.9 percent) and John F. Kennedy (69.2 percent) airports, with 73.4 percent of flights arriving on time. Boston also adds to the lackluster Northeast travel timeliness with just 72.1 percent of flights arriving on time.

Flying from Kahului or Honolulu are your best bets for being on time, with rates at 88 percent and 86.5 percent, respectively, so for all of you planning a vacation to Hawaii, there is hope.

MileCards.com figured all this out by looking at arrival data for the last 10 summers (2007-2016) to identify the busiest airports in the country.

Check out the full stats and some tips on how to combat delays here.