Travel Philadelphia Airport
Philadelphia International Airport Matt Rourke/AP

An airplane passes the moon as it makes its approach to Philadelphia International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Philadelphia.

June 01, 2017

Philly flight delays among country’s worst in the summertime

At least we're still better than Newark

Travel Philadelphia Airport Philadelphia Summer Airports Vacation United States
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

If you’re one of the many planning a summer getaway this summer, brace yourself for the delays that await you at the Philadelphia airport. 

According to MileCards.com, summer travel delays are actually more frequent than winter delays – even with the variable of harsh weather – for 40 percent of major U.S. airports, and Philadelphia is among the nation’s worst when it comes to getting off the ground in a timely manner.

In fact, pretty much all of the major Northeast airports are a hot mess in the summer. Philadelphia is one of several Northeast airports dominating the list of the 10 worst airports for on-time summer travel, with Newark leading the way at a lowly rate of 66.5 percent of flights leaving on time.

Philadelphia is more successful than Newark Liberty (66.5 percent), La Guardia (66.9 percent) and John F. Kennedy (69.2 percent) airports, with 73.4 percent of flights arriving on time. Boston also adds to the lackluster Northeast travel timeliness with just 72.1 percent of flights arriving on time.

Flying from Kahului or Honolulu are your best bets for being on time, with rates at 88 percent and 86.5 percent, respectively, so for all of you planning a vacation to Hawaii, there is hope.

MileCards.com figured all this out by looking at arrival data for the last 10 summers (2007-2016) to identify the busiest airports in the country.

Check out the full stats and some tips on how to combat delays here.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Eagles

053117MychalKendricks

June 1 (tomorrow) is an interesting date for the Eagles, in terms of trading players

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.