Philly-born Goldberg from 'The Mighty Ducks' gets jail time

Who could forget Goldberg, the likable Philadelphia-born goalie in "The Mighty Ducks" movies who wore a Flyers jersey in his first game? You know, the one in which he let every goal in?



The actor who played him, Shaun Weiss, landed himself a 150-day sentence in Los Angeles County jail after pleading no contest to petty theft earlier this month, TMZ reported.

Weiss stole $151 in merchandise from an electronics store and earned a stiff sentence because the incident marked his second petty theft bust, according to the report.

His manager, Don Gibble, told TMZ that some time in the box could help his client, saying it would give him time to write a film script or a list of stand-up jokes.

When he played Goldberg in three "Mighty Ducks" movies in the 1990s, Weiss gave Philly a series of subtle shoutouts throughout the series.

The character's idol also happened to be former Flyers goalie and current general manager, Ron Hextall, whose name Goldberg shouted on occasion when pucks flew his way.



