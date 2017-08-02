Actors Arrests
Hockey net bigjohn36/iStock

August 02, 2017

Philly-born Goldberg from 'The Mighty Ducks' gets jail time

Actors Arrests Philadelphia People Flyers Disney Film Movies Sports Celebrities
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Who could forget Goldberg, the likable Philadelphia-born goalie in "The Mighty Ducks" movies who wore a Flyers jersey in his first game? You know, the one in which he let every goal in?

The actor who played him, Shaun Weiss, landed himself a 150-day sentence in Los Angeles County jail after pleading no contest to petty theft earlier this month, TMZ reported.

Weiss stole $151 in merchandise from an electronics store and earned a stiff sentence because the incident marked his second petty theft bust, according to the report.

His manager, Don Gibble, told TMZ that some time in the box could help his client, saying it would give him time to write a film script or a list of stand-up jokes.

When he played Goldberg in three "Mighty Ducks" movies in the 1990s, Weiss gave Philly a series of subtle shoutouts throughout the series.

The character's idol also happened to be former Flyers goalie and current general manager, Ron Hextall, whose name Goldberg shouted on occasion when pucks flew his way.


053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.