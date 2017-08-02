Enjoy cheesesteaks and other Philly-centric foods at festival in Citizens Bank Park

Philly's Cheesesteak & Food Fest will return to Citizens Bank Park in September. Tickets for the family-friendly event, which promises cheesesteaks, hoagies, roast pork sandwiches and more Philly-centric foods, are currently available.

Festival-goers will be able to pick and choose which foods to taste. Premium tickets include 10 samples, and VIP tickets include 15. Both options include free parking and come with two Phillies tickets.

There's also an option to purchase general admission tickets for $20 and then buy sample vouchers once inside.



Use code "Voice" for 10 percent off ticket prices through Thursday, Aug. 31.



Sample sizes will vary, but the festival states each will be two to three bites.



This year, the festival will also have a pop-up beer garden, where guests can enjoy samples of craft beer for $20.

In addition to the food & drink, there will be live entertainment, carnival games, a chance to walk the bases, appearances by The Phanatic and a cheesesteak eating contest.

The all-day eating event will go on rain or shine. FAQs about Philly's Cheesesteak & Food Fest can be found here.