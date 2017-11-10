Veterans Affairs Research
genetic research cosmin4000/iStock.com

This image shows an illustration of a strand of DNA.

November 10, 2017

Philly doctor leads study on link between genetic testing and depression care for vets

Veterans Affairs Research Philadelphia Studies Genetics DNA Depression
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Researchers led by a Philadelphia doctor seek to find whether genetic profile test results could help health care providers find tailor-made treatments for veterans suffering from depression.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Assurex Health, a subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, Inc., are set to collaborate on the randomized clinical trial. Researchers will test whether the company's GeneSight test can help improve depression care, Myriad announced this week.

"Through this study we hope to learn if there is an association between the GeneSight test and more effective treatment for Veterans suffering from major depressive disorder, a condition which affects many veterans," Dr. David Oslin, the Philadelphia VA hospital's chief of behavioral health, said in a statement.

Genetic testing results could help healthcare providers tailor treatment plans for veterans who take them, Oslin said.

About 20 percent of the 2.6 million veterans who deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan returned with clinical depression or a related mental health condition, and suicide rates for veterans are twice that of the general U.S. population, the company said.

The VA allocated $12 million for the research, which will involve 250 health care providers caring for 2,000 patients at 21 VA medical centers.

The research is expected to be completed in 2021.

More on the study can be found here.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Comedians

J.B. Smoove

A Q&A with J.B. Smoove from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Eagles

111017NelsonAgholor

10 Eagles players who are exceeding expectations

Recreation

Visitation_youth_football

CYO football coaches disobey archdiocesan order to play rival in postseason

Books

Milk and Vine

Two Temple students turned poetry about Vine into a best-selling book

Escapes

Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.