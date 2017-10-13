Philly local and Fox anchor Jesse Watters reads scolding texts from liberal mom in new segment

Looks like Jesse Watters' mom isn't his biggest fan.

Watters, an anchor for "The Five" on Fox News who hails from Philadelphia, debuted the latest segment, amply titled "mom texts," on the conservative show on Thursday.

The premise is simple – Watters just reads off the messages, which he insists are "too real," sent from his "liberal, Democrat" mother.

Sometimes, Watters said, the texts are even sent to him during the show's broadcast, which he noted before reading off four of the messages, including:

• "I cannot and will not identify myself as the mother of Trump's wingman! Change it up" • "You are on Fantasy Island! And don't make a statement about what I, as a democrat, want! Illegal immigration???" • "Brutal and mean and not America and ludicrous and where is your voice Jesse????? sad Words matter" • "WHAT R U TALKING ABOUT!!!!!????"





While the segment was nothing short of lighthearted, Watters, who was raised in Germantown and East Falls according to Philly.com, is no stranger to controversy. The anchor announced that he would be taking a short vacation back in April after getting pushback for comments he made about Ivanka Trump that some saw as lewd.

The hiatus in the spring came months after he was accused of racism and mockery for a segment that aired on the network's "Watters' World" on "The O'Reilly Factor." The video showed Watters walking around New York's Chinatown asking interviewees questions like if it was "the year of the dragon" or if they knew karate.

Watters later issued a statement following the video's controversy.

“My man-on-the-street interviews are meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek and I regret if anyone found offense,” he said, according to Variety. “As a political humorist, the Chinatown segment was intended to be a light piece, as all 'Watters' World' segments are.”