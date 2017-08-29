Thousands of naked cyclists will ride through Philly again this September

Free Cycling
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Saturday, Sept. 9, don't be alarmed if you see thousands of barely-clothed people biking through Center City. The ninth annual Philly Naked Bike Ride will begin at 5 p.m.

A week prior to the free event, the starting and ending locations of the 10-mile ride will be announced online. No registration necessary. Cyclists just need to show up in their birthday suits.

If being completely naked in public is beyond your comfort zone, no worries. Participants are only asked to go as bare as they dare.

Underwear and strategic body paint is totally acceptable.

Affiliated with the World Naked Bike Ride, the Philadelphia event was started as a fun way to protest over-reliance on cars and fossil fuels, and to promote cycling advocacy and positive body image.

2017 Philly Naked Bike Ride

Saturday, Sept. 9
5 p.m. | Free

