Philly police arrest 12-year-old who allegedly carried loaded AR-15 rifle on the street

Philadelphia police arrested a 12-year-old child who allegedly was walking around Northeast Philly with a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Police also arrested an 18-year-old with the pre-teen who allegedly was carrying a loaded M&P Shield handgun.

On Monday morning, the police department tweeted a photo of the arresting officer – Krzysztof Wrzesinski of the 15th district – holding the seized firearms.

Police have yet to released additional information on the arrests, including the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.



