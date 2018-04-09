Philly police arrest 12-year-old who allegedly carried loaded AR-15 rifle on the street

April 09, 2018
Philadelphia police arrested a 12-year-old child who allegedly was walking around Northeast Philly with a loaded AR-15 rifle.
Police also arrested an 18-year-old with the pre-teen who allegedly was carrying a loaded M&P Shield handgun.
On Monday morning, the police department tweeted a photo of the arresting officer – Krzysztof Wrzesinski of the 15th district – holding the seized firearms.
Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018
Police have yet to released additional information on the arrests, including the charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.