March 06, 2018

Philly police detail officer-involved shooting at SEPTA station

Four officers opened fire on a man suspected of committing a double homicide

Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lights on a police SUV.

Four Philadelphia police officers opened fire on a double homicide suspect at a SEPTA station after the man led police on a chase through Northeast Philly and Lower Moreland, Montgomery County.

Officers Joe Moore, Kenneth Fazio, Alfred Fiorentino and Randy Vogt all opened fire on the suspect after he pointed a handgun at them in the parking lot of the Bethayres train station, according to information released Tuesday by police. 

The gunfire struck the suspect in his right arm, police said. They arrested him after he re-entered his vehicle and transported him by ambulance to Abington Memorial Hospital.

The man – whom police only identified as a 44-year-old, white male – is accused of killing his 42-year-old wife and her 71-year-old mother.

Police found the victims on the 3400 block of Chippendale Street after responding to a radio call for a shooting at 7:30 p.m., police said. Both women had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Fire personnel pronounced the 42-year-old woman dead at the scene. The 71-year-old woman was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the victims or the suspected shooter.

A two-person patrol car located the suspect's vehicle – described as a silver-colored Nissan Rogue – at Verree and Red Lion roads  in Bustleton at 9:23 p.m., according to police. The officers gave pursuit, with another two-person patrol car eventually joining.

The suspect fled into Lower Moreland, stopping his vehicle at the parking lot of the Bethayres train station, which services SEPTA's West Trenton line.

After the shooting, police said they recovered the suspect's firearm – a 9mm Bersa loaded with two rounds.

No one else was injured in the incident, police said.


