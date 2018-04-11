Philly teacher's poetry takes aim at PSSA tests

It seems like everyone takes tests

To ascertain their knowledge

You take a test to graduate

And one to go to college

There's tests for teachers, doctors, lawyers

Hairdressers and truckers

But — what a shock! — there's no test for

The schmucks who write these

tests

So writes a flustered Jesse Gottschalk in his new book, Tested Out: Poems against High-Stakes Testing and Standardized Children. A teacher at Henry C. Lea Elementary School in West Philadelphia, Gottschalk started writing poetry about standardized testing two years ago while preparing fourth graders for the PSSAs, Pennsylvania's statewide test administered to students in grades 3-8, which students began taking this week.

As evidenced by his poetry, Gottschalk gives the experience of standardized testing — both for teachers and students — a failing grade.