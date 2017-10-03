Food & Drink Wine
October 03, 2017

Philly wine bars to celebrate PA Wine Month with happy hour specials

Across the state, there will be various events through the end of October

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

October is PA Wine Month, a time to celebrate local wine and those who make it and drink it. Across the state, there will be various events through Oct. 31. Vineyard tours, fall harvest festivals, winemaker-led tastings and more will take place as part of the celebration.

In Philly, there will be PA Wine Month happy hour at select bars. Tria Rittenhouse, Tria Washington Square West, Panorama, Vintage and Jet Wine Bar are participating.

Tria

On Mondays through Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. in October, Tria will serve wines made in Pennsylvania. 

On Sunday afternoons, a guest winemaker from a local winery will present during the restaurant-bar's weekly Sunday School, which features a unique wine, beer and cheese at special prices. 

The first glass of PA wine from the Sunday School menu will be available for roughly half-off the regular price.

Panorama

Panorama will be offering limited-production PA wines by the glass, bottle or in a tasting flight of 1.5 ounces of each.

The flight "PA Revolution" will be $19 during happy hour from 5-7 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays.

Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro

Wines from Pennsylvania will be the bar's "chalkboard features" (seasonal selections that change regularly) during PA Wine Month. 

There will be a white, red and rosé to choose from. A flight of all three will be available for $20.

Jet Wine Bar

There will be special pricing on wines by the glass and flights from the following wineries: Galen Glen, Stargazers and Va La. 

Expect a changing lineup of wines and potentially a few meet-the-winemaker events.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

