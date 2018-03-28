Philly’s very own PJ Clarke’s set to open in the Curtis Center this summer

If you’ve ever seen an episode of “Mad Men,” then you may be familiar with famed midtown Manhattan saloon PJ Clarke’s, a quintessential New York bar dating back to 1884 that, according to Nat King Cole, creates “the Cadillac of cheeseburgers.”



After the original location began franchising to two other New York locations and an additional one in Washington, D.C., it’s finally Philadelphia’s chance to try the bar -- and the burger -- for ourselves. Though plans for a PJ Clarke’s in Washington Square were first announced more than two years ago, doors are slated to officially open this summer, Foobooz reported.

The new PJ Clarke’s will be located in the eastern lobby of the Curtis Center beside the Dream Garden mosaic, offering outdoor seating on Walnut Street. Owner Phillip Scotti is calling the 11,000-sq. ft. bar the “Cathedral of Saloons.”

Former Brigantessa chef de cuisine Ned Maddock was named executive chef.

A specific opening date has not yet been announced.