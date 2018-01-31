January 31, 2018

Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker

Hundreds came sleepy, left smiling and sweaty

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Events Daybreaker
09_013118_Daybreaker_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Hundreds walked in to the dance party sleepy, and left a bit sweaty – all before 9 a.m.

From 6 to 9 a.m., hundreds of Philadelphians were in the Rittenhouse nightclub Coda for the city's first (soon-to-be monthly) Daybreaker party. The early morning dance party/workout occurs regularly in more than 20 cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Paris and Boulder.

First, yogis participated in an hour-long flow class lead by Lululemon Ambassador Teagan Schweitzerbefore the two-hour dance party portion of the event kicked off.

DJ FDVM and an enthusiastic MC reminded everyone to "just dance, not judge yourself," and kept the costume-clad crowd bouncing and shimmying to the beat. 

"We don’t need to pretend to be someone else. We come as we are to sweat, dance and connect with ourselves and each other," states the Daybreaker website.

Coda's floor shook as attendees danced – fueled by yoga, coffee and endorphins. Daybreaker emphasizes you don't need alcohol to let loose. 

As for surprises, a trumpet player, acro-yogis and a spoken word/hip hop performer all made appearances. 

Below are a series of photos from the early morning event on Wednesday, Jan 31. 

Will you wake up at dawn for the next one? 

RELATED: We tried it – what it's really like at Daybreaker, the early morning dance party

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Daybreaker kicked off before dawn with an invigorating yoga class, lead by Lululemon Ambassador, Teagan Schweitzer.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Yoga mats filled the floor of Rittenhouse Square venue Coda, for the 6 a.m. yoga class, easing guests into their day.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

FDVM was on the turntables, serving deep house music to the crowd and setting an uplifting and energetic tone for the early morning yoga and dance.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The 60-minute yoga session ended by relaxing in Shavasana, a preparation for the two-hour dance party that was to follow.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Shortly after yoga ended, it didn't take long for the crowd to nearly double, and turn into a full-fledged dance party.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Zelette and Chris Harris dance at Coda during Philly's first Daybreaker.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Hundreds woke before dawn to attend a yoga session followed by a sober dance party.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Acroyogis Micki Mooney and Jeremy Martin perform an impromptu High Sidestar pose at the early morning dance party in Center City.


PhillyVoice reporter Sinead Cummings contributed to this article.

Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

