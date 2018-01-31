Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker

From 6 to 9 a.m., hundreds of Philadelphians were in the Rittenhouse nightclub Coda for the city's first (soon-to-be monthly) Daybreaker party. The early morning dance party/workout occurs regularly in more than 20 cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Paris and Boulder.

First, yogis participated in an hour-long flow class lead by Lululemon Ambassador Teagan Schweitzer, before the two-hour dance party portion of the event kicked off.



DJ FDVM and an enthusiastic MC reminded everyone to "just dance, not judge yourself," and kept the costume-clad crowd bouncing and shimmying to the beat.

"We don’t need to pretend to be someone else. We come as we are to sweat, dance and connect with ourselves and each other," states the Daybreaker website.

Coda's floor shook as attendees danced – fueled by yoga, coffee and endorphins. Daybreaker emphasizes you don't need alcohol to let loose.

As for surprises, a trumpet player, acro-yogis and a spoken word/hip hop performer all made appearances.



Below are a series of photos from the early morning event on Wednesday, Jan 31.

Will you wake up at dawn for the next one?

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Daybreaker kicked off before dawn with an invigorating yoga class, lead by Lululemon Ambassador, Teagan Schweitzer.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Yoga mats filled the floor of Rittenhouse Square venue Coda, for the 6 a.m. yoga class, easing guests into their day.

