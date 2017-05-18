PHOTOS: Parks on Tap kicks off 2017 season

Parks on Tap, now in its second year, brings pop-up beer gardens to numerous Philly parks. Yesterday, on May 17, the program kicked off at The Azalea Garden, located by the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Kelly Drive.
During the summer, Parks on Tap will travel to at least 20 different parks. View the full schedule here.
Each beer garden features beer (of course), wine, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and plenty of seating – sometimes even hammocks.
“In some cases, the beer garden will be set up at highly trafficked areas, like Schuylkill Banks, but in others, it will be tucked away in neighborhood parks," Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, stated in a press release.
On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Parks on Tap's beer garden will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the hours are extended, with the garden opening at 1 p.m. and closing at 11 p.m. Hours of operation on Sundays are noon to 10 p.m.
Below is a gallery of images from the start of the 2017 season.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Parks on Tap kicked off its second year on Wednesday, May 17, holding the event in the Azalea Garden near the Fairmount Waterworks along Kelly Drive.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Lounge chairs, hammocks, picnic tables and and shade structures were set up at the Azalea Garden Parks on Tap.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
While the weather was hot, Parks on Tap provided cold drinks and plenty of shade.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The pop-up events are family-friendly and offer a place to relax in the shade at the end of the day.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Lea Conti pours a Sly Fox beer at Parks on Tap, Wednesday, May 17.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
3 friends enjoy drinks at the Azalea Garden Parks on Tap, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The Parks on Tap staff keeps the beer flow coming by creating a small stockpile to serve the thirsty attendees.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
A variety of food and beer is available for purchase at Parks on Tap.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
