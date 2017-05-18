Beer Gardens Parks and Recreation
13_051817_ParksOn Tap_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Parks on Tap kicked off their 2017 season with the event in the Azalea Garden behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art near Kelly Drive, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

May 18, 2017

PHOTOS: Parks on Tap kicks off 2017 season

Food, beer, sunshine, and hammocks are only a few reasons to check it out

By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

Parks on Tap, now in its second year, brings pop-up beer gardens to numerous Philly parks. Yesterday, on May 17, the program kicked off at The Azalea Garden, located by the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Kelly Drive.

During the summer, Parks on Tap will travel to at least 20 different parks. View the full schedule here. 
Each beer garden features beer (of course), wine, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and plenty of seating  sometimes even hammocks.

“In some cases, the beer garden will be set up at highly trafficked areas, like Schuylkill Banks, but in others, it will be tucked away in neighborhood parks," Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, stated in a press release.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Parks on Tap's beer garden will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the hours are extended, with the garden opening at 1 p.m. and closing at 11 p.m. Hours of operation on Sundays are noon to 10 p.m.

Below is a gallery of images from the start of the 2017 season.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Parks on Tap kicked off its second year on Wednesday, May 17, holding the event in the Azalea Garden near the Fairmount Waterworks along Kelly Drive.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lounge chairs, hammocks, picnic tables and and shade structures were set up at the Azalea Garden Parks on Tap.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

While the weather was hot, Parks on Tap provided cold drinks and plenty of shade.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The pop-up events are family-friendly and offer a place to relax in the shade at the end of the day.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lea Conti pours a Sly Fox beer at Parks on Tap, Wednesday, May 17.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The pop-up events are family-friendly and offer a place to relax in the shade at the end of the day.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

3 friends enjoy drinks at the Azalea Garden Parks on Tap, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Parks on Tap staff keeps the beer flow coming by creating a small stockpile to serve the thirsty attendees.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A variety of food and beer is available for purchase at Parks on Tap.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

3 friends enjoy drinks at the Azalea Garden Parks on Tap, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.


