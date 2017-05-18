PHOTOS: Parks on Tap kicks off 2017 season

Parks on Tap, now in its second year, brings pop-up beer gardens to numerous Philly parks. Yesterday, on May 17, the program kicked off at The Azalea Garden, located by the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Kelly Drive.

During the summer, Parks on Tap will travel to at least 20 different parks. View the full schedule here.

Each beer garden features beer (of course), wine, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and plenty of seating – sometimes even hammocks.

“In some cases, the beer garden will be set up at highly trafficked areas, like Schuylkill Banks, but in others, it will be tucked away in neighborhood parks," Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, stated in a press release.



On Wednesdays and Thursdays, Parks on Tap's beer garden will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the hours are extended, with the garden opening at 1 p.m. and closing at 11 p.m. Hours of operation on Sundays are noon to 10 p.m.

Below is a gallery of images from the start of the 2017 season.