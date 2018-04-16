April 16, 2018

Photos: Supporters rally for Meek Mill during key hearing

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Supporters of Philly rapper Meek Mill rallied in the streets outside Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday, April 17, during a status hearing that could point toward his possible release from jail on probation violations. District Attorney Larry Krasner told the court that Mill's prior conviction should be vacated and he should be given a new trial. 

Here are photos from the morning's rally:

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Supporters rally in the street on Monday, April 16, 2017, for Meek Mill. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner later announced during a hearing that the rapper's current conviction should be thrown out and he should be given a new trial.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Meek Mill's son Rihmeek holds a drawing of his father outside the Philadelphia Municipal Court in Center City, Monday, April 16, 2018.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania Sen. Sharif Street spoke before a crowd of Meek Mill supporters outside the Philadelphia Municipal Court in Center City, Monday, April 16, 2018.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Brian McMonagle, one of the attorneys representing Meek Mill, spoke to reporters outside the Philadelphia Municipal Court, Monday, April 16, 2018.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

