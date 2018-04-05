Photos: Villanova's championship parade

Thousands of fans swarmed Center City on Thursday to celebrate the Villanova men's basketball team's second NCAA Championship victory in three seasons with a parade along Market Street. The celebration continued with a rally at Dilworth Park as the team and coach Jay Wright were greeted by an exuberant crowd.

Here is a gallery of images from the celebrations.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The crowd at Dilworth Park packed in tightly against the barriers while awaiting the arrival of the Villanova Wildcats men's basketball team during the championship parade, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Villanova basketball players parade around City Hall during Thursday's championship parade, April 5, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A reflection of Philadelphia City Hall and fans at DIlworth Park is seen from the back of a member's instrument in the Villanova University Band.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Young fans along South Penn Square near City Hall wait for the Villanova men's basketball team to arrive for ceremonies during the championship parade, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Villanova players parade around City Hall on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A young Villanova fan at Dilworth Park awaits the arrival of the championship team on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Villanova Wildcats cheerleaders parade around City Hall during Thursday's celebration.