March 06, 2018

Dog found with stab wounds near North Philly's Fern Rock Station

PSPCA seeks help from public to identify suspect

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Animal Cruelty
Woobie pit bull Source/Pennsylvania SPCA

Woobie, a one- to two-year-old pit bull mix, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on March 5 in North Philadelphia.

Humane officers with the Pennsylvania SPCA are searching for a suspect who they say stabbed a dog and seemingly left her to die Monday morning near SEPTA Fern Rock Station. 

Authorities said the dog, a 1- or 2-year-old pit bull mix named Woobie, was found by a Good Samaritan near the station in North Philly,  suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

Woobie was picked up by the Animal Care & Control Team and transferred to the PSPCA for an evaluation of her injuries, which included wounds on her rib cage, trauma to her lungs and possible internal bleeding. She was later transferred to Penn Vet’s Ryan Hospital to be treated as part of the Penn Vet Shelter Medicine's Richard Lichter Charity for Dogs Program. 

Woobie is listed in stable condition and will undergo exploratory wound surgery. 

Investigators said Woobie was found around 7:45 a.m. on Monday. Investigators are trying to determine the identity of Woobie's owner and figure out whether anyone may have witnessed her being dumped outside the station. 

“While we don’t know the whole story, we do know that Woobie was stabbed at some point and left to die,” said Nicole Wilson, director of humane law enforcement at the PSPCA. “We are seeking the public’s help to uncover what happened, who did this and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information in this case should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Animal Cruelty North Philly PSPCA Stabbing Dogs North Philadelphia Pit Bull Animal Welfare Fern Rock Pit Bulls

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Families of Solebury homicide victims tell of 'undescribable' grief
Carroll - Families file lawsuits in Cosmo DiNardo case during press conference

Eagles

Source: Eagles to hire Gunter Brewer to be wide receiver coach
030518MackHollins

Travel

How to get the best seats on an airplane flying coach
airplane seats

Restaurants

Popular Philly chef suspended for allegations of sexual harassment
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Sixers

5 observations from Sixers' turnover-plagued loss to Milwaukee Bucks
030518-ErsanIlyasova-USAToday

Charity

Thanks to the 'Philly Special,' an African village now has safe drinking water
Philly Special Well

Escapes

Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.