Pitt football gets butt kicked so bad they offer students giveaway

September 16, 2017
A week after losing to Penn State in Happy Valley, Pitt's football team got its ass whooped at home to Oklahoma State in a game that's technically still in progress but for all intensive purposes over. (As of press time, the Cowboys held a 59-21 lead over the Panthers in the fourth quarter.)
The beating was so bad that, before the game was even over, the school was offering students who stayed for the whole game a free beverage.
What a deal, Pitt! pic.twitter.com/O3o9j5GntR— SB Nation (@SBNation) September 16, 2017
As some pointed out, if that beverage is not alcoholic, it is hard to believe many students will take advantage, as it is safe to assume that many college students likely have something better to do on a Saturday afternoon than suffer through the rest of an embarrassing loss.
Pitt students are being offered a "beverage" if they stay for the whole game? They might need to specify. Coke? No. Beer? Maybe— Jeannine Edwards (@jeanninee12) September 16, 2017
Pitt fans better hope that beverage is alcoholic. https://t.co/niWwEtxvSv— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 16, 2017
Pitt students trying to figure out if that free beverage is worth it. #OKSTvsPITT pic.twitter.com/QP7PEpr8sU— Ellen Dugger (@ellen__dugger) September 16, 2017
Pitt student free beverage https://t.co/Qd5sVEgj60— Georgia P. Burdell (@georgiapburdell) September 16, 2017