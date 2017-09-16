College Football Humor
Oklahoma State Pittsburgh College Football Keith Srakocic/AP Photo

Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) breaks away from Pittsburgh defensive back Dennis Briggs (20) after making a catch to run it in for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

September 16, 2017

Pitt football gets butt kicked so bad they offer students giveaway

College Football Humor Pittsburgh Oklahoma State
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

A week after losing to Penn State in Happy Valley, Pitt's football team got its ass whooped at home to Oklahoma State in a game that's technically still in progress but for all intensive purposes over. (As of press time, the Cowboys held a 59-21 lead over the Panthers in the fourth quarter.)

The beating was so bad that, before the game was even over, the school was offering students who stayed for the whole game a free beverage.

As some pointed out, if that beverage is not alcoholic, it is hard to believe many students will take advantage, as it is safe to assume that many college students likely have something better to do on a Saturday afternoon than suffer through the rest of an embarrassing loss.


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

091517DerekBarnett

Mailbag: Where was Derek Barnett Week 1?

Politics

St. Louis Protests

Pennsylvania lawmaker suggests he'd hit protesters with his car

Food & Drink

Saxbys Pumpkin Spice

How to get your hands on a free pumpkin spice cold brew from Saxbys

College Football

Oklahoma State Pittsburgh College Football

Pitt football gets butt kicked so bad they offer students giveaway

Escapes

Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.