Pitt football gets butt kicked so bad they offer students giveaway

A week after losing to Penn State in Happy Valley, Pitt's football team got its ass whooped at home to Oklahoma State in a game that's technically still in progress but for all intensive purposes over. (As of press time, the Cowboys held a 59-21 lead over the Panthers in the fourth quarter.)

The beating was so bad that, before the game was even over, the school was offering students who stayed for the whole game a free beverage.

As some pointed out, if that beverage is not alcoholic, it is hard to believe many students will take advantage, as it is safe to assume that many college students likely have something better to do on a Saturday afternoon than suffer through the rest of an embarrassing loss.



