Police: Father charged after boy, 6, shoots three-year-old brother

Philadelphia police announced charges Sunday against the father of a six-year-old boy who shot his three-year-old brother in the forehead on Saturday afternoon.

Sirhaven Williams, 36, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the boy was shot at the family's home in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia.

Investigators said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at the property in the 2600 block of N. 18th Street, where the six-year-old boy got ahold of a handgun belonging to the children's uncle. Another 12-year-old brother was believed to be at home at the time of the incident, but there was no adult supervision.

Neighbors who heard the gunshot called the child's family and the boy was taken to Temple University Hospital.

In a statement Sunday morning, police said the 3-year-old victim was in "extremely critical condition."