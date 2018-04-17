Police investigate potential hate crime, prompted by homophobic slur, at the University of Delaware

University of Delaware and Newark police are investigating a fight that broke out at a University of Delaware fraternity party on Friday, April 13.



The fight allegedly was between a Delaware man and members of the fraternity, NBC10 reported. The man accused the students of calling him a homophobic slur and breaking his leg, the news station said.

The man, Rancel Valdez, was hospitalized and will reportedly miss work for the next month as he recovers.

According to Valdez, he was at the party waiting for a friend to exit the bathroom when one fraternity member, who has not been identified, told Valdez to leave, and allegedly called him the slur and pushed him.

Soon the fight escalated as more frat members joined in attacking Valdez, eventually breaking his leg.

“This kind of reprehensible behavior is not tolerated at the University of Delaware,” said the university’s president, Dennis Assanis, in a public statement.

“We will take all appropriate measures in the student conduct process to ensure any offenders are held accountable for their actions.”