Police: KKK fliers distributed in Upper Dublin Township

Authorities in Upper Dublin Township are investigating after a series of fliers promoting the Ku Klux Klan were discovered Monday morning in the Maple Glen section of the Montgomery County suburb.

Police said the fliers were discovered in the driveways of local residences and are believed to have been left during the early morning hours.

The fliers appear to be similar to those discovered in February in three South Jersey towns and in Maple Shade in Bucks County.

"These acts of hate will not be tolerated in Upper Dublin," authorities said in a statement.

The incident comes after fliers promoting white supremacy and neo-nazi propaganda were found on the Philadelphia campuses of the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University.

Anyone with information about the incident in Upper Dublin is asked to contact police at 215-646-2101.