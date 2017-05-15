Investigation Racism
08312016_klan Bradley C Bower/AP Photo

Hooded members of the World Order of the Ku Klux Klan arrive at Gettysburg National Military Park for a rally Saturday in 2006.

May 15, 2017

Police: KKK fliers distributed in Upper Dublin Township

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Authorities in Upper Dublin Township are investigating after a series of fliers promoting the Ku Klux Klan were discovered Monday morning in the Maple Glen section of the Montgomery County suburb.

Police said the fliers were discovered in the driveways of local residences and are believed to have been left during the early morning hours.

The fliers appear to be similar to those discovered in February in three South Jersey towns and in Maple Shade in Bucks County.

"These acts of hate will not be tolerated in Upper Dublin," authorities said in a statement.

The incident comes after fliers promoting white supremacy and neo-nazi propaganda were found on the Philadelphia campuses of the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University.

Anyone with information about the incident in Upper Dublin is asked to contact police at 215-646-2101.

