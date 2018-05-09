More News:

May 09, 2018

Police: Man creeped on South Philly woman through window

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Crime
Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lights on a police SUV.

Police are looking for a suspect they say peeped through a South Philly woman's bedroom window and asked her to expose herself.

According to authorities, the woman first noticed the man around 1 a.m. on May 3 when she entered her first-floor bedroom on the 700 block of South 10th Street.

Temple student likely killed by someone he knew, police say

The woman noticed the man looking into her window, police said. She again saw him looking through the window around the same time on May 7.

The second time, the woman confronted the man, and he asked her to expose her breasts, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 27-30. He is about 5-foot-6 and has a thin build, a full, long beard and medium-length hair that may be in a twist style.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252.

