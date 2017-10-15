Arrests Police
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia police car.

October 15, 2017

Police: Man with runaway teen strikes deputy in South Philly

Arrests Police South Philadelphia Crime Investigation
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia police have arrested a man who allegedly struck a deputy late Saturday night as authorities attempted to track down a runaway teenager.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of South 7th Street in South Philadelphia. Officers on a task force to find the missing teenager observed a white Pontiac Grand Am pull up with the runaway inside of the vehicle.

When police ordered the driver of the vehicle to shut down the car and step outside, the driver allegedly began to pull away, hitting a deputy with his car and knocking him to the ground.

Authorities later located the vehicle at 900 Johnson Street and arrested the driver, identified as 32-year-old Deven Harley, at a separate location in the 1300 block of Snyder Avenue. Harley is charged with aggravated assault.

Officials said the officer suffered abrasions to his hands and knees. The runaway teen was deemed safe after the incident.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Pete Morelli

Penalty disparity sparks petition to ban official from calling Eagles games

Demonstrations

11092015_lemon_hill_gazebo_GM

Reports of neo-Nazi rally in Philly hit social media

Sixers

101417-JoelEmbiid-AP

Joel Embiid's beef with Hassan Whiteside was better than final preseason game

Celebrities

MusicTaylor Swift

Taylor Swift to launch own social networking app 'The Swift Life' for fans

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.