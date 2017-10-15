Police: Man with runaway teen strikes deputy in South Philly

Philadelphia police have arrested a man who allegedly struck a deputy late Saturday night as authorities attempted to track down a runaway teenager.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of South 7th Street in South Philadelphia. Officers on a task force to find the missing teenager observed a white Pontiac Grand Am pull up with the runaway inside of the vehicle.

When police ordered the driver of the vehicle to shut down the car and step outside, the driver allegedly began to pull away, hitting a deputy with his car and knocking him to the ground.

Authorities later located the vehicle at 900 Johnson Street and arrested the driver, identified as 32-year-old Deven Harley, at a separate location in the 1300 block of Snyder Avenue. Harley is charged with aggravated assault.

Officials said the officer suffered abrasions to his hands and knees. The runaway teen was deemed safe after the incident.