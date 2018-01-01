January 01, 2018

Police: Teen killed parents, sister, family friend at Long Branch home on New Year's Eve

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shootings
A 16-year-old boy is accused of gunning down his parents, his sister and a family friend in a Jersey Shore town just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

The teen's name was not released because he is a juvenile. He will be charged as an adult with four counts of murder and a weapons charge, NJ.com reported.

After receiving a 911 call reporting the shooting at 11:43 p.m., police in Long Branch found the teen's father, Steven Kilogi, 44; mother Linda Kilogi, 42; sister Brittany Kilogi, 18; and family friend Mary Schultz, 70, of Oakhurst Parkway shot dead inside the home, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

The boy was armed with a Century Arms semi-automatic rifle, authorities said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said at a press conference Monday that the teen's grandfather and brother were in the house, but were not targeted and were unharmed.

"It's a terribly tragic incident," Gramiccioni said, according to CBS News. 

Police had reportedly not been to the house for prior domestic violence calls.

A friend of Brittany Kilogi's told NJ.com that the teen required special assistance and was cared for by his mother. 

Brittany Kilogi had recently finished her first semester at Stockton University in Galloway, the site reported.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call Detective Andrea Tozzi of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Michael Verdadiero of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.

