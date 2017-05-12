Pop-up dog park gives pets big space to play

For one day only, the soccer and baseball fields at Columbus Square Park will be open to dogs.

Pets can enjoy running and playing in the space on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For humans, there will be raffles, vendors and music.

The day is a fundraiser for the upkeep and maintenance of Columbus Square Park's dog park. There will be an entry fee of $10.

Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

Saturday, May 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $10 per person

Columbus Square Park

12th and Reed streets entrance