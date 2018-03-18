March 18, 2018

Powerball ticket worth $456 million sold in Pennsylvania

Jackpot drawing listed at $273.9 million in cash value

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Powerball drawing on March 17, 2018.

One lucky Pennsylvanian is now set for life after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket worth $456.7 million.

The jackpot drawing on Saturday matched the ticket to all five white balls, securing the eighth largest payout in Powerball history.

Lottery officials said Saturday's matching numbers came after 19 straight drawings without a grand prize winner.

The owner of the ticket, whose identity was not revealed, will receive $273.9 million in cash value.

With odds set at one in 292 million, the winning numbers were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66 and Powerball 7.

Three tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. The tickets were sold in California, Missouri and Texas, whose prize winner will collect $2 million after the 2X multiplier was drawn, officials said.

The most recent Powerball jackpot drawing came on Jan. 6 when a single ticket sold in New Hampshire earned its winner $559.7 million, which was accepted in the form of a $352 million lump sum payment.

