October 11, 2017

Two $400,000 jackpot lottery tickets sold in Philly area

By PhillyVoice staff

Two of three winning tickets that will share a $1.2 million lottery jackpot were bought in the Philadelphia area.

The two local tickets that won the Tuesday drawing of the Pennsylvania Cash 5 jackpot were sold by the 7-Eleven store at 5231 Harbison Ave. in Northeast Philadelphia and the Bryn Mawr News Agency at 916 W. Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County.

The third winning ticket was purchased in McKean County.

Each ticket won $400,000, less withholding, by matching all five balls drawn – 22-24-34-37-40.

Prizes must be claimed and winning tickets validated before winners can be identified. Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should promptly sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

